Michigan Wolverines basketball is one of many teams throughout college basketball that has seen recent roster movement, with transfer-portal activity and NBA decisions continuing on. Two big decisions in recent days have changed the complexion of head coach Juwan Howard and Co.'s roster situation. Here, we take a look at Michigan basketball's scholarship chart for the next four seasons, and break down what the roster could look like next season and beyond. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Leaves With Legacy Secure RELATED: Michigan Basketball: Will Tschetter's Repertoire 'Going To Be Invaluable'

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Scholarship Chart

Note: Scroll to see entire chart through 2024-25 with legend.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard took his team to the Elite Eight in year two. (AP Images)

Breaking Down Michigan's 2021-22 Roster

• Guard Eli Brooks is returning for his fifth year with the program, and since the 2020-21 season was deemed a 'free year' eligibility-wise, he will not count against the scholarship limit. • On Saturday, Coastal Carolina graduate transfer DeVante' Jones, who has two years of eligibility remaining but is likely to only use one, announced his commitment to Michigan. The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year fills a need at point guard and is the 13th and final scholarship player for next season. His name is still in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he said he is primarily keeping it in to receive feedback from the league on his game to better himself when he arrives in Ann Arbor. He is fully expected to play collegiately this season. • After Jones pledged, the Wolverines were actually set to surpass the 13-scholarship limit, but that was only brief, and it was unlikely to begin with. Tuesday, Michigan wing Franz Wagner announced that he will declare for the NBA Draft and leave the program, forgoing his final three years of eligibility. That puts the Maize and Blue at an even 13 for the time being (not counting Brooks).

Potential Shape Of Michigan's 2022-23 Roster