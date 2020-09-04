Video: Takeaways From Markus Allen's & Rod Moore's Performances Tonight
TheWolverine's EJ Holland breaks down the performances tonight of two Michigan Wolverines football commits, in four-star wideout Markus Allen and three-star safety Rod Moore.
Both play for Northmont High in Clayton, Ohio, and helped lead their team to a 20-6 win over Fairmont tonight.
