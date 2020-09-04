 EJ Holland breaks down Michigan Wolverines football commits Markus Allen and Rod Moore.
Video: Takeaways From Markus Allen's & Rod Moore's Performances Tonight

EJ Holland
TheWolverine's EJ Holland breaks down the performances tonight of two Michigan Wolverines football commits, in four-star wideout Markus Allen and three-star safety Rod Moore.

Both play for Northmont High in Clayton, Ohio, and helped lead their team to a 20-6 win over Fairmont tonight.

RELATED: Live Updates of Moore, Allen and McCarthy

RELATED: Michigan's Must-Land Prospects

Michigan Wolverines football commit Rod Moore
Michigan Wolverines football commit Rod Moore stands 5-11, 170. (Rivals.com)
