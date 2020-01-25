News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 14:05:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Howard, DeJulius & Wagner Recap The Buzzer-Beating Loss To Illinois

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore guard David DeJulius and freshman guard Franz Wagner recapped today's 64-62 loss to Illinois following the heartbreaking loss.

RELATED: Michigan/Illinois Preview

RELATED: Daily Newsstand — January 25

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Tuesday night at Nebraska.
The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Tuesday night at Nebraska. (USA Today Sports Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood

Sophomore guard David DeJulius

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}