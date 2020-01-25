TheWolverine

Videos: Howard, DeJulius & Wagner Recap The Buzzer-Beating Loss To Illinois
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore guard David DeJulius and freshman guard Franz Wagner recapped today's 64-62 loss to Illinois following the heartbreaking loss.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
