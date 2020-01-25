The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 25
Michigan on TV
What: Illinois @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
Isaiah Livers’ latest Instagram post... pic.twitter.com/EPjBKRiJp1— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 25, 2020
Things we like to see: THIS pic.twitter.com/OG8YymTfKf— Michigan Sports (@michigansports) January 24, 2020
Tomorrow = Huuuge day of visitors! Great players, families, & coaches from the Midwest and beyond enjoying #BestChanceU together ... #GoBlue 〽️— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) January 24, 2020
.@SheaPatterson_1 has been dialed in this week at the @seniorbowl!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 25, 2020
Catch the game tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue | #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/DBSJikrfR1
Born OTD in 1974...you know...and his name will be heard until another 313 years of @UMichFootball is played #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Loqpxga7gs— MVictors (@MVictors) January 24, 2020
Recruiting Reflection....— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 24, 2020
I’ve seen a fair amount of 4 or 5⭐️ bust as well as 2 or 3⭐️ Stars!
It’s simple no matter where you start you will only reap your rewards of what you put in! Work ethic never lies it is the true predictor of Individual success!
Amazing work by our amazing field staff!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 24, 2020
All this in the span of a week!
Making it possible for #Team154 to hit the field today!#BlueCrew #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W0E6BPEt95
A lot can change if you put your head down and grind your tail off !! I wish I could find the write up somebody put up 3years ago saying I was low major.. trust yourself— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) January 25, 2020
Blessed to Receive an Offer From The University of Michigan 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GbOW3A2SdR— Dakota Mitchell ⁹ (@RockOutNine) January 24, 2020
In working to identify sustainable alternatives to widely used fertilizers that contribute to water pollution, U-M experts have found that urine can be used instead, with low risks of transferring antibiotic-resistant DNA to the environment. https://t.co/Dg1Bcu96xk @UMengineering pic.twitter.com/mmRXNfqDl4— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 24, 2020
New research from a @MichiganRoss professor shows how recognizing positive contributions can counteract the negative effects of job performance rankings: https://t.co/Jl7KAStHtu pic.twitter.com/M67ZtnmKR6— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 24, 2020
No. 20 Michigan outlasts Texas Tech 4-3 and advances at the #ITAKickoff #HAIL pic.twitter.com/u8forNvj7F— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) January 24, 2020
The Wolverines walk away from the Flip For Chip Meet with their 2nd Big Ten win this season. @UMichWGym Head Coach Bev Plocki talks about the night and what it means for the program. pic.twitter.com/fsdPnoJt3P— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 25, 2020
Victors!!! We post a season-high 197.300. What a great meet!! #FlipforChip #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uuIgGozOBl— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 25, 2020
💥 BOOM! 💥— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 25, 2020
Manning Plater @ManningPlater with ice in his veins as he heaves this one on his final attempt to win the Rod McCravy Memorial weight throw#MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tUCTGFSDgR
Manning Plater @ManningPlater gets a dramatic come-from-behind weight throw win to headline day one at the Rod McCravy Memorial— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 25, 2020
RECAPS
M - https://t.co/HrqrjVlqoQ
W - https://t.co/qRvuxOegrt#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0rT53NGkV4
Cole Mattin's mad scramble locked down a 11-3 major decision for the freshman.@umichwrestling is ROLLING... pic.twitter.com/aNaqMu2xS8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 25, 2020
.@AustinAssad with the slickness. 👀 @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/LvP2ch68ip— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 25, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard Previews Illinois, Players Discuss Recent Offensive Struggles
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: David DeJulius Explains What U-M is Doing to Work out of its Slump
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines Desperate for a Home win Against Illinois
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Patterson Turns in Best Performance on Final day of Senior Bowl Practices
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Evans Seven: McDonald's All-American Game Snubs
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook