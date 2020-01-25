News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Illinois @ Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If you were open, I'd tell you to keep shooting too."
— Michigan head coach Juwan to Howard to TheWolverine's John Borton yesterday, explaining how he wants his players to continue shooting the ball during their current offensive slump.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard Previews Illinois, Players Discuss Recent Offensive Struggles

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: David DeJulius Explains What U-M is Doing to Work out of its Slump

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines Desperate for a Home win Against Illinois

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Patterson Turns in Best Performance on Final day of Senior Bowl Practices

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Evans Seven: McDonald's All-American Game Snubs

---

