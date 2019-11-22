TheWolverine

Head coach Juwan Howard and three of his players discussed the Maize and Blue's offensive success (56 percent shooting), as well as the club's stifling defensive effort (held HBU to 37 percent from the floor).

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team destroyed Houston Baptist tonight, 111-68, in an impressive all-around showing at Crisler Center.

