Videos: Howard & His Players Discuss U-M's 111-Point Offensive Outburst
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team destroyed Houston Baptist tonight, 111-68, in an impressive all-around showing at Crisler Center.
Head coach Juwan Howard and three of his players discussed the Maize and Blue's offensive success (56 percent shooting), as well as the club's stifling defensive effort (held HBU to 37 percent from the floor).
RELATED: Michigan Destroys Houston Baptist in Every Facet, 111-68
Head coach Juwan Howard
Freshman guard Cole Bajema
Sophomore center Colin Castleton
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook