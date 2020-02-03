News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 14:31:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Talk Ohio State, U-M's Trajectory & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore forward Brandon Johns and freshman guard Franz Wagner all met with the media today to preview tomorrow's showdown against Ohio State.

Johns focused on his recent breakout performances, while Wagner talked about how he's learned to become more aggressive.

RELATED: Former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL

RELATED: Tom Crawford and John Borton Podcast

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard shouts out instructions.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will host Ohio State tomorrow night at 7:00. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}