Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Talk Ohio State, U-M's Trajectory & More
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore forward Brandon Johns and freshman guard Franz Wagner all met with the media today to preview tomorrow's showdown against Ohio State.
Johns focused on his recent breakout performances, while Wagner talked about how he's learned to become more aggressive.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
