Michigan Wolverines basketball seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske have known almost nothing but success in the Big Ten Tournament throughout their U-M careers, compiling a 10-1 record at the annual event over the last three seasons. Michigan took home the crown in both 2017 and 2018, and came incredibly close to grabbing a third straight last March before Michigan State won a 65-60 nail-biter in the title game.

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this year. (AP Images)

The loss to the Spartans snapped a 10-game winning streak U-M had been riding in the postseason tournament, a stretch that was started way back in 2017 when veterans like point guard Derrick Walton, guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, and forwards Duncan Robinson and Zak Irvin helped the Wolverines catch fire at the right time of year. “Staying locked in and staying focused [is the key],” Simpson stressed this afternoon when asked what has led to Michigan’s past success in the Big Ten Tournament. “My first year here was with Zak Irvin, Derrick Walton, Duncan Robinson and [forward] Moe Wagner — they were so focused and made sure we stayed together. “There were a lot of ups and downs, but those guys made sure we stayed locked in and stayed focused. We’re just focused on Rutgers and getting better today, while trying to execute Thursday’s game plan.” The Maize and Blue will have to win four games in four days if they hope to take home the crown, something they’re no stranger to doing (did it in both 2017 and 2018). This year’s crew already has one experience playing on quick turnarounds, having defeated Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga in three consecutive days in late November to take home the Battle 4 Atlantis title.