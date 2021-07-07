 Michigan Wolverines Football: WATCH LIVE: Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Makes College Decision
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-07 11:42:46 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH LIVE: Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Makes College Decision

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

TheWolverine.com is on hand in Nashville for 2022 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star CB Myles Pollard's commitment ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m. ET. Pollard is set to choose between Michigan, Auburn and Oklahoma.

Watch live below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}