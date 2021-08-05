What ESPN's Program Stability Rankings Say About Michigan Football

"Stability atop your team's coaching staff can create a reliable identity," Connelly explained. "Stability on your two-deep in a given year can give you a higher floor and a greater margin for error. Stability isn't the same as quality, but it can certainly help."

ESPN.com staff writer Bill Connelly put together his rankings of the most stable college football programs heading into the 2021 season and, as you might expect with Michigan coming off a 2-4 season, the Wolverines sit in the middle of the pack at No. 60 (out of the 130 teams in the sport), which is considered in the tier of "stable enough."

First, let's dig into Connelly's method of determining stability within a program.

He used three different categories — coaching stability (up to 20 points), roster stability (up to 20 points) and performance stability (up to 10 points) — and assigned point values for each.

Here are his definitions of each category:

1. Coaching stability: "Points will be awarded according to three factors: how long your current coach has been on the job, how many head coaches you've had over the past five years (so, 2017-21, not including late-year interims) and how many coordinators you've had to replace this offseason. Air Force, Clemson, Iowa, MTSU, Navy, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Utah get the full 20 points in this category."

2. Roster stability: "This will be based on two factors: your returning production averages (updated since February's piece on the topic) and the number of players you've lost to the transfer portal since the start of last season*. The former points directly at the value of who you've got returning, while the latter hints at a program's overall culture and stability. Teams like Wisconsin (19.2 points), Toledo (19.1) and Miami (18.1) lead the way in this category, while Tennessee (0.7), WKU (1.5) and Notre Dame (1.7) bring up the rear."

3. Performance stability: "This category is a bit blurrier. It asks three general questions:

"(1) How well have you done recently? We'll derive this from your five-year average SP+ rating.

"(2) How consistent have you been? We'll use the standard deviation of your last five years of SP+ for this.

"(3) How many games did you play last year? This one is 2021-specific, obviously.

"All three of these questions hint at how reliable your output is and how easy it might be to predict how you're going to play this year. Recent dominant programs like Alabama (9.8), Clemson (9.7) and Oklahoma (9.5) get the most points here, while ODU (0.8, no games last season), UMass (0.9) and BGSU (1.6) are at the bottom."