What’s Next For Basketball Recruiting? On Jett Howard, Yohan Traore ...

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard added another critical piece to his 2022 recruiting class when big man Tarris Reed pledged last week. U-M will try to add a couple more from his class.

One — Jett Howard — will visit Tennessee, LSU and a few others, but we strongly believe he ends up a Wolverine … and that he gets a nice bump in the rankings.

“He’s a stud. He’s really good,” Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw told us after seeing Howard at the recent NBAPA Top 100 camp. “He’s another one I’ll be pushing for a significant bump. I wish he’d shot it better, but he’s just one of those incredible role guys that fits in a ton of situations.”

