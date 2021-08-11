 What’s Next For Michigan Basketball Recruiting? On Jett Howard, Traore ...
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 10:42:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What’s Next For Basketball Recruiting? On Jett Howard, Yohan Traore ...

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard added another critical piece to his 2022 recruiting class when big man Tarris Reed pledged last week. U-M will try to add a couple more from his class.

One — Jett Howard — will visit Tennessee, LSU and a few others, but we strongly believe he ends up a Wolverine … and that he gets a nice bump in the rankings.

“He’s a stud. He’s really good,” Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw told us after seeing Howard at the recent NBAPA Top 100 camp. “He’s another one I’ll be pushing for a significant bump. I wish he’d shot it better, but he’s just one of those incredible role guys that fits in a ton of situations.”

RELATED: Four-Star Big Man Tarris Reed Jr. Commits To Michigan

RELATED: What Michigan is getting in Tarris Reed

Yohan Traore is one of the top prospects left on Michigan Wolverines basketball's recruiting board
Yohan Traore is one of the top prospects left on Michigan Wolverines basketball's recruiting board (Matt Moreno | GOAZCATS.com)

There aren’t any holes in his game, Shaw noted, adding he’s good at everything but still looking to get “great” in a few areas. He’d be a great fit at a program like Virginia or Villanova — maybe John Beilen’s Michigan, which Juwan Howard has molded in his image while keeping many of the same principles — and is a ‘tough as [heck], big, strong kid who can handle, pass and shoot,’ Shaw said.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}