Michigan Wolverines Football is set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on ABC. Here's a look around the internet at what they're saying heading into the battle for the Little Brown Jug. RELATED: The Wolverine Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines At Minnesota RELATED: Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is heading into his sixth year on the job. (AP Images)

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: From griping to hyping, Big Ten set to crash college football party As this picks column went to print, the Big Ten still was preparing to play a season, which we think might be fascinating. For instance, we get to address the next round of Jim Harbaugh debates, which is always fun. Is this the year he finally beats Ohio State and gets Michigan to the Big Ten title game? Is this the year he unveils his own hand-picked star quarterback? Is Joe Milton a real person or a mythical figure only whispered about? Michigan at Minnesota: In this bizarre new world, the Gophers are sort of expected to win because they have a good quarterback and a peppy coach, P.J. Fleck, perpetually hooked to an IV of Red Bull. ESPN’s College GameDay will be there, and no, not just to cover Joe Milton’s debut. It’s a cherished trophy game! According to unsubstantiated sources, Michigan officials searched fraternities and dorms all week to find the Little Brown Jug, then spent hours disinfecting it. Lift at your own discretion, fellas. Pick: Michigan 30-23.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Predicting Michigan’s football season, game-by-game People have asked me plenty over the past few weeks what would qualify as a good season for Michigan. My answer is simple. Regain the type of mental toughness the Wolverines showed during those progress-filled 2015 and 2016 campaigns. They were physical every week, regardless of the talent differential. They were uncomfortable to play against, even on days when they didn’t have their fastball. The most talented players played up to their ability level and the underneath guys played above their heads — nearly every week, with the rarest of exceptions. That was Jim Harbaugh football when he arrived: maximizing the best stuff and dragging anything lagging up to a winning level. His greatest attribute as a coach, to date, has been his ability to enter uneasy situations and force — mostly through grinding will — consistent, positive change. To force players to stretch beyond what they might be capable of on paper. At some point along the way, the stretching has turned into shrinking. Start there. Reverse that trend. And let’s talk about what happens when this year is (finally) over.

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Do Michigan and Jim Harbaugh really struggle in big games? Of the games that Michigan has been favored, specifically in ranked-vs.-ranked matchups, the Wolverines are 6-3 when they have a higher ranking than their opponent and 3-2 when they are ranked lower. When Michigan isn’t favored, unsurprisingly, it’s 0-8. Outside of the ranked-on-ranked matchups, Michigan is 39-4 when one of the teams is ranked and the other isn’t. The losses are the aforementioned Iowa and MSU games as well as Harbaugh’s first game as Wolverines head coach at Utah and the 2017 Outback Bowl against South Carolina. Michigan has one win where it was unranked and beat a ranked team — 2015’s 31-0 romp over BYU. The argument that Michigan struggles against ranked opponents, at least when it’s ranked, doesn’t paint the entire picture. Additionally, the ‘Harbaugh can’t win big games on the road’ also paints the picture that Michigan was the better team or had a better chance to succeed in those games. If anything, the question should be reframed: do the Wolverines particularly struggle as the underdog, according to Vegas odds? The answer to that is yes, and it’s not exclusive to the road. Michigan is 10-5 when playing a ranked opponent in which it is favored and 0-8 when it is not.

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan At Minnesota: Keys To The Game On paper, Michigan is the more talented team and has more playmakers on both sides of the ball. As we’ve seen throughout the years, though, a smoothly run spread offense has been college football’s equalizer, and Fleck is among those who have run it best. Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner spoke Wednesday of his one season with Fleck and how impressed he was with his vision. “He’s very organized,” he said. “He’s very good at communicating what his objectives are to the team and how he wants to run his program, and he has a real clear vision of how he wants to do that … and obviously, how he wanted to build his program. "It came to fruition year three there last year with a great year and a great finish to the season. Everything about it, for me, was positive.” In other words, he’s building a culture, something that’s been missing from the program for many years. This is a great opportunity for Fleck to take another step with a win over a ‘name’ program and rival. For U-M, it’s a chance to pick up an elusive road win over a ranked team. It will likely come down to the quarterbacks — slow Morgan and get a solid, mistake-free (big mistakes, anyway) from Milton and Michigan will have a great chance to win.

Kyle Yost, Maize 'N Brew: Reasonable expectations for Michigan’s first game of the season Rashod Bateman shows up, but does not ball out Fans may be shuddering when thinking about Rashod Bateman, remembering how Jerry Jeudy lit up the Michigan secondary for over 200 yards during the final game of last season. Bateman is a definite talent and is sure to get a handful of catches, and it is no secret that the Wolverines are hurting at cornerback with the departure of Ambry Thomas. In a weird way, I think the lack of reliable corners could help Don Brown here. Bateman is the obvious weapon for the Gophers, and that means that Michigan cannot just rely on man coverage to keep him in check. Instead, the defense will need to provide some help from multiple spots and get creative with how they cover the star receiver. I can see him finding the end zone, but I would not be surprised if he ends the night with a decent, but not spectacular final line.

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Milton Could One-Up The GOAT, For Openers This crew of Wolverines, understandably, enters the 2020 season with more reason for anticipation than any since that post-national championship campaign. That’s because there almost wasn’t a season this year. It’s here — for now. “It means a lot,” head coach Jim Harbaugh affirmed. “We’re really excited about it. They have been through a lot. They’ve done a great job. I feel great about our team.” They’ve prepared feverishly, while staying cool. They’ve stayed positive, tested negative. They’ve sacrificed a normal fall college experience to lock themselves away, just for the chance to perform. Now all that’s left, Harbaugh offered, involves “chasing perfection” in terms of knowing what to do, and “letting it rip.” Milton holds the keys to the Maserati, and the autobahn beckons. The third-year Wolverine chased perfection like few others in the months leading up to this moment. He studied, drilled tirelessly, and drew extensive input inside and outside Schembechler Hall. He drove himself to the point that not long into Michigan’s preparation for the season, he took over. His chief competition left town. Milton became the next man up. What Harbaugh sought from Milton — who can fire footballs that put fingers on the endangered species list — involves becoming a quarterback. According to the boss, he’s getting there. “Joe’s got an extremely strong arm, but he really took to heart to throw passes with touch,” Harbaugh said. “He made a lot of growth in that way, putting the appropriate elevation on the ball. It’s a catchable ball. “He’s practicing extremely well, in all phases of quarterback play. He’s ready to play a game.”