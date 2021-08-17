Where 2022 Michigan Commits, Targets Stand In Updated Rivals250 Rankings

Rivals.com released its updated Rivals250 rankings Tuesday afternoon, and several Michigan Wolverines football commitments and targets were on the move. Here, we've provided an update on where they stand. The Maize and Blue hold commitments from 15 prospects, and three — highlighted by Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson — rank in the Rivals250. Johnson dropped one spot, from No. 15 to No. 16 nationally, and remains the fourth-ranked cornerback. "There are big cornerbacks in the 2022 class but none at the five-star level as big and physical as Johnson," Rivals analyst Adam Gorney wrote. "He also has the speed to match and the coverage skills to be considered one of the top players in his class. He's maybe a step slow, but Johnson is really talented, physical and an excellent playmaker. Michigan will be happy to have him."

Michigan Wolverines football five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson is the No. 16 player in the country according to Rivals.com's updated Rivals250. (Will Johnson)

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star wide receiver pledge Tyler Morris, who suffered an ACL injury in the spring, meanwhile, dropped 55 spots, from No. 87 to No. 142. Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio received a bump, as he's up to No. 210 from No. 245 (35 spots).

Powell (Tenn.) High five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen has visited Michigan twice this summer, and remains a top target even though he appears to be a long shot at this point. He moved up from No. 6 to No. 2. It's also unlikely the Wolverines land Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary, who they offered after he decommitted from arch rival Ohio State. He stayed at No. 5 in the country. The same goes for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, who remains committed to USC. Seattle (Wash.) Rainer Beach four-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, who visited Michigan for its 'BBQ At The Big House' in late July, slid from No. 42 to No. 47.

Michigan made the Top 6 for Baton Rouge (La.) University Laboratory School four-star safety Austin Ausberry, who made a 106-spot jump from No. 201 to No. 95. "In a number of camp performances this offseason, it was obvious Ausberry took his game to another level this offseason," Rivals analyst Adam Friedman wrote. "Ausberry has already shown he possesses the skill set to be a top tier defensive back but the increased speed he displayed throughout this offseason was a big reason why he moved up. His top six schools are Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan, Florida and LSU." The Wolverines hold pledges from two tight end prospects, but continue to pursue Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp, who placed U-M in his Top 4. He ranks No. 100, after rising one spot. Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Suffolk Academy four-star running back George Pettaway, who made an official visit to Michigan this summer, slots No. 101 after moving up 15 spots from No. 116.