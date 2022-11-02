Michigan football is in the middle of an odd week for an 8-0 team.

The season couldn't be going any better on the field for the Wolverines, but the aftermath of Michigan State's assault in the tunnel overshadows last week's victory. Not to mention, the College Football Playoff Rankings debuted this week and left the Wolverines at No. 5, despite both human polls agreeing on U-M at 4th.

Various rankings come out each week, including the AP & Coaches Polls.

In this weekly segment, we'll get away from human polls, go into the computers, and see what the various analytical-based rankings had to say about U-M each week.

With a road trip to Rutgers on the clock, here's where the computers rank Michigan ahead of Week 10 in college football.