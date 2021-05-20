Why Isaiah Livers Has Great Value In The NBA Draft's Second Round

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Franz Wagner and other first-round prospects are getting plenty of attention ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft — and deservedly so. But one name flying under the radar, for a multitude of reasons, is another former Wolverine, forward Isaiah Livers.

The 6-7, 230-pounder missed the final five games of the Maize and Blue's season, all in postseason play, with a stress injury to his right foot. Following the campaign, he underwent successful surgery and faced a sixth-month recovery period, meaning he won't be able to participate in individual pre-draft workouts or the late-June NBA Draft Combine.

“It hurts him because guys like that, they need the workout process, they need the interview process,” Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman told TheWolverine.com. “On the other hand, he played a lot of games at Michigan, and teams are familiar with him. And so maybe with him they don’t really need to [see him work out].

“I always say this, all it takes is one team — there could be one out of 30 teams who, a year ago, picked Livers as a potential second-round steal. And maybe they’re even a little bit happy about this injury — the timing of it — so other teams don’t catch on and he’s not able to rise up the pre-draft process and that they can have him slip under the radar.”

