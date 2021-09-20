Why Michigan D.C. Mike Macdonald Has 'A Lot Of Faith' In Mike Morris

Michigan Wolverines football third-year redshirt freshman defensive end Mike Morris sat out his first season and dealt with an injury to his hip, then played just five snaps during the 2020 campaign. In came new coordinator Mike Macdonald, with a fresh set of eyes. Morris was able to climb the depth chart with a standout spring and continue the momentum into the fall. Now, he's seen action on 74 snaps through three games, totaling five tackles, including a half-stop for loss. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Talks Cade McNamara, Rutgers, More RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over NIU

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Mike Morris made the first start of his career Sept. 11 against Washington. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Morris got to the point he's at now by playing assignment football and limiting mistakes, gaining a lot of trust from the coaching staff in the process. "I’m having so much fun. I’m a big guy; they’re moving me all across the line, so it’s good to have somebody who can just be like, ‘Mike, go in there,’ and not have anything bad to say about it," Morris said. "It’s good. Mac has a lot of faith in me, so it’s definitely good to have that." The Wolverines are lining Morris, who started against Washington Sept. 11, up anywhere from the stand-up outside linebacker spot to the inside shade of the guard, and he's embracing each and every spot. "I definitely like being on the edge, but on third down he wants to move me inside to get me one-on-one with the guards," Morris said of his role and how Macdonald is using him. "I have no problem with that, and I’m just accepting this role and doing whatever I’ve gotta do to help the team win. "I feel like you have a lot more space and time with a tackle, so you usually make contact at about four or five yards if you’re at the end. But if you’re at guard, they can jump-set you right now, and you don’t even know what’s going to happen — you don’t know if it’s run or pass — so I feel like that’s definitely a lot harder. I just like contact, so I don’t have a preference." While Morris has gotten mostly positive reviews from his coaches, they're still pushing him to get better, something he appreciates.

