Will Michigan Football Land Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin?
2022 Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin is set to make his decision on Friday, Sept. 11, between primary finalists Boston College, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
Michigan holds 100 percent of the FutureCast picks in from analysts and publishers for Martin, who is ranked as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 106 overall prospect in the country.
Read the roundtable on Michigan's chances of landing the elite linebacker and why he'd be a fit for the Wolverines below, with takes from The Wolverine recruiting insider EJ Holland and longtime national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of Tom Lemming Football Report.
Commitment Day... Friday, September 11th at 6:15pm. ™️ pic.twitter.com/JmCGIXMxkq— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) September 8, 2020
Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine
Will Martin be the next New England product to land at Michigan?
Plenty of indications say 'yes.' Wolverine defensive coordinator Don Brown has plucked a ton of prospects from the region since arriving in Ann Arbor ahead of the 2016 campaign. He relates well to kids and families from the Boston area, but that's just one reason why I'll say he ends up picking the Maize and Blue.
Martin is good friends with 2021 Michigan tight end commit Louis Hansen, and is a former teammate of Michigan freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter. It's not just the coaching staff who has made a good impression on Martin.
Schematically, he's the perfect fit to play the WILL linebacker spot in Brown's defense, with the strength and contact courage to plug holes between the tackles while also having enough speed to run sideline to sideline.
Michigan will just be too hard for Martin to pass up here.
EJ Holland, The Wolverine
Michigan identified Martin before he even stepped foot in a high school. And that's paying dividends in this recruitment. U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown has spent years developing a relationship with Martin and his family. From my talks with them, I know they absolutely love Brown.
