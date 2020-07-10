Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has a top-five class. (Brandon Brown)

Michigan's class now sits at No. 5 in the country after Howard and assistant coach Saddi Washington sealed the deal in Bufkin's recruitment. The only schools with classes ranked higher than Michigan’s are Louisville, Michigan State, USC and Villanova. Michigan, who has 1284 points, is just 11 behind Villanova, meaning with another commitment, the Wolverines could move up into the top four.