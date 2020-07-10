With Bufkin In The Fold, Michigan Basketball Has Top-Five Recruiting Class
Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball have a top-five recruiting class nationally. Friday afternoon, the Maize and Blue secured a commitment from Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin. With his pledge, he becomes the third member of the Wolverines' 2021 class, joining Chicago Simeon four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes and Stewartville (Minn.) three-star power forward Will Tschetter.
Bufkin chose the Wolverines over finalists Michigan State, Ohio State, DePaul and LSU.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Commits To U-M
RELATED: Coach's Take: Breaking Down Michigan Commit Kobe Bufkin's Game
Michigan's class now sits at No. 5 in the country after Howard and assistant coach Saddi Washington sealed the deal in Bufkin's recruitment.
The only schools with classes ranked higher than Michigan’s are Louisville, Michigan State, USC and Villanova. Michigan, who has 1284 points, is just 11 behind Villanova, meaning with another commitment, the Wolverines could move up into the top four.
Here are the Big Ten rankings as it stands:
1. Michigan State
2. Michigan
3. Wisconsin
4. Maryland
5. Northwestern
6. Purdue
7. Ohio State
8. Rutgers
9. Illinois
10. Penn State
11. Minnesota
12. Indiana
13. Nebraska
14. Iowa
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook