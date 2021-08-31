 Michigan Wolverines Football: Erick All, Vincent Gray, Chris Hinton, Trevor Keegan Preview Michigan Football's Opener
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-31 19:27:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: All, Gray, Hinton, Keegan Preview Michigan Football's Opener

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore tight end Erick All, redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trevor Keegan discussed their roles heading into the season, the opener against Western Michigan and more.

Michigan Football TE Erick All

Michigan Football CB Vincent Gray

Michigan Football DT Christopher Hinton

Michigan Football OL Trevor Keegan

