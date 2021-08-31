Wolverine TV: All, Gray, Hinton, Keegan Preview Michigan Football's Opener

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore tight end Erick All, redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trevor Keegan discussed their roles heading into the season, the opener against Western Michigan and more.

Watch these interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: WMU On High Alert For Where Hutchinson, Hill Line Up On Michigan's Defense

RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …