Wolverine TV: All, Gray, Hinton, Keegan Preview Michigan Football's Opener
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore tight end Erick All, redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trevor Keegan discussed their roles heading into the season, the opener against Western Michigan and more.
Watch these interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: WMU On High Alert For Where Hutchinson, Hill Line Up On Michigan's Defense
RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …
Michigan Football TE Erick All
Michigan Football CB Vincent Gray
Michigan Football DT Christopher Hinton
Michigan Football OL Trevor Keegan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook