Wolverine TV: Analyzing Micah Pollard's Commitment To Michigan Football

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss 2022 Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail three-star outside linebacker Micah Pollard's commitment to Michigan Wolverines football — how it happened, what he'll bring and what's next for the Maize and Blue at OLB/edge rusher.

