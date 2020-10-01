TheWolverine

 Michigan Wolverines football players Michael Barrett and Andrew Stueber discuss standouts, their position units and more
Wolverine TV: Barrett, Stueber Provide Updates On Michigan's Practices

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett and redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber each met with the media this afternoon to discuss their position groups and how their fellow position-mates are progressing.

The duo also talked about the start of Michigan's padded practices, some of the obstacles they've overcome during their time in Ann Arbor and more.

Michigan Wolverines football LB Mike Barrett
Michigan Wolverines football LB Mike Barrett came to U-M as a three-star prospect from Georgia. (Per Kjeldsen)
---

{{ article.author_name }}