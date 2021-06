Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Jayden Denegal's Commitment To Michigan

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss 2022 Apple Valley (Calif.) three-star quarterback Jayden Denegal's commitment to Michigan and what is next for the Wolverines in quarterback recruiting.

