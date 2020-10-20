The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland break down the Michigan Wolverines football recruiting targets they saw over the weekend.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: ITB Extra: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny

RELATED: Roundtable: Will Michigan Football Close With Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny?