Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Michigan Recruits We Saw Over The Weekend
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland break down the Michigan Wolverines football recruiting targets they saw over the weekend.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: ITB Extra: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny
RELATED: Roundtable: Will Michigan Football Close With Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook