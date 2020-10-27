 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Michigan Recruits We Saw Over The Weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 19:08:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Michigan Recruits We Saw Over The Weekend

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down every Michigan Wolverines football recruit they saw over the weekend.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback target Nicco Marchiol picked up a big win over the weekend.
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback target Nicco Marchiol picked up a big win over the weekend. (adidas)

{{ article.author_name }}