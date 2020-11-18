Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Michigan Recruits We Saw Over The Weekend
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the Michigan Wolverines football recruits they saw over the weekend.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Overall Recruitment
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Rivals100 CB Ceyair Wright Recaps Michigan Visit
