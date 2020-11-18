Wolverine TV: Rivals100 CB Ceyair Wright Recaps Michigan Visit
Los Angeles Loyola 2021 Rivals100 cornerback and Michigan Wolverines football target Ceyair Wright talks about his visit to Ann Arbor and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan CB Commit Ja'Den McBurrows Recaps First Trip To Ann Arbor
RELATED: Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend
