Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Tay'Shawn Trent's Commitment To Michigan
Four-star Eastpointe (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent committed to Michigan Wolverines football on Wednesday, choosing the Maize and Blue over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and others.
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Trent's game, what his pledge means for the Wolverines and more. Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
