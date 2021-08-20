Wolverine TV: Corum, Hayes, Hill-Green Talk Michigan Fall Camp
Michigan Wolverines football second-year freshman running back Blake Corum, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes discuss fall camp, their offseasons, how their units are progressing and more.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
Michigan Football RB Blake Corum
Michigan Football OL Ryan Hayes
Michigan Football LB Nikhai Hill-Green
---
