 Michigan Wolverines Football: Corum, Hayes, Hill-Green Talk Michigan Fall Camp
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-20 14:13:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Corum, Hayes, Hill-Green Talk Michigan Fall Camp

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football second-year freshman running back Blake Corum, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes discuss fall camp, their offseasons, how their units are progressing and more.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!

Michigan Football RB Blake Corum 

Michigan Football OL Ryan Hayes

Michigan Football LB Nikhai Hill-Green

