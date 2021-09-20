 Michigan Wolverines Football: Corum On Hard Work Paying Off, More From Michigan Players
Wolverine TV: Corum Talks Hard Work Paying Off, More From Michigan Players

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football second-year freshman running back Blake Corum, fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins and redshirt freshman defensive end Mike Morris met with the media Monday afternoon and discussed a number of topics.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Michigan Football RB Blake Corum

Michigan Football S Brad Hawkins

Michigan Football DE Mike Morris

