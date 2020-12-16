 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Hold Onto Elite RB Donovan Edwards, Fends Off Georgia, Notre Dame
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 14:47:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards Breaks Down His Commitment To Michigan

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Michigan landed Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High on signing day, with the 5-11, 193-pounder choosing the Wolverines over Georgia and a slew of other major offers.

Watch what he had to say about his decision below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Signing Day Live Blog: Updates On ALL Of Michigan's Recruiting Action

RELATED: Five Michigan Recruiting Storylines To Watch On Early Signing Day

