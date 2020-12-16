Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards Breaks Down His Commitment To Michigan
Michigan landed Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High on signing day, with the 5-11, 193-pounder choosing the Wolverines over Georgia and a slew of other major offers.
Watch what he had to say about his decision below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
