 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Erick All, Donovan Jeter & Zak Zinter Talk Team's Mood, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 12:27:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Erick All, Donovan Jeter & Zak Zinter Talk Team's Mood, More

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore tight end Erick All, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter and freshman right guard Zak Zinter meet with the media on Penn State week.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Mum On The Starting QB

RELATED: WATCH: Jim Harbaugh Talks Cade McNamara, More

Michigan Wolverines football tight end Erick All had four catches for 27 yards against Rutgers.
Michigan Wolverines football tight end Erick All had four catches for 27 yards against Rutgers. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Sophomore Tight End Erick All

Michigan Football Redshirt Junior Defensive Tackle Donovan Jeter

Michigan Football Freshman Offensive Lineman Zak Zinter

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}