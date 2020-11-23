TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Erick All, Donovan Jeter & Zak Zinter Talk Team's Mood, More

Wolverine TV: Erick All, Donovan Jeter & Zak Zinter Talk Team's Mood, More
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore tight end Erick All, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter and freshman right guard Zak Zinter meet with the media on Penn State week.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Mum On The Starting QB
Michigan Football Sophomore Tight End Erick All
Michigan Football Redshirt Junior Defensive Tackle Donovan Jeter
Michigan Football Freshman Offensive Lineman Zak Zinter
