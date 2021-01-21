Wolverine TV Film Review: Breaking Down Michigan Recruits From The Road
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Donovan Edwards and Maize and Blue recruits they saw over the weekend.
RELATED: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan
RELATED: Michigan Commit Davonte Miles: Macdonald's Defense Will Be 'Fun To Watch'
