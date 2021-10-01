Wolverine TV: Final Thoughts, What To Watch For — Michigan vs. Wisconsin
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie preview Michigan football's matchup with Wisconsin, breaking down top things to watch for and give their final score predictions and reasoning.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin
RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Wisconsin With A Badger Insider
