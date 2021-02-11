 Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Michigan Recruits We Saw In Jacksonville, Texas
Wolverine TV: Five Best Michigan Recruits We Saw In Jacksonville, Texas

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

Breaking down the top Michigan Wolverines football recruits we saw over the weekend while in Jacksonville and Texas.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

