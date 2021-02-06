Wolverine TV: Five Things We Learned About Michigan Recruiting Last Month
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the five biggest things they learned about Michigan Wolverines football recruiting in January.
RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Harbaugh's New Ace Recruiter, Basketball's Return
RELATED: Michigan Co-O.C. Sherrone Moore Named A Rivals.com Top 25 Recruiter
