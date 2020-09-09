Wolverine TV: Good Move For Michigan To Push For Tavierre Dunlap?
On this episode of The Wolverine TV, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the impact of Michigan football pushing for 2021 three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, what it does for Donovan Edwards' recruitment and more.
