On this episode of The Wolverine TV, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the impact of Michigan football pushing for 2021 three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, what it does for Donovan Edwards' recruitment and more.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook