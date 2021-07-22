Wolverine TV: Haskins, Hutchinson, Ross Talk Michigan Football At Media Day
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross met with reporters at Big Ten Media Day Thursday.
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore RB Hassan Haskins
Michigan Football Junior Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Football Redshirt Junior LB Josh Ross
