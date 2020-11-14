 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend; What's Next At DT?
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend; What's Next At DT?

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the top storylines surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting on this week's edition of The Wolverine Recruiting Show.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Five-star defensive back Will Johnson will visit Michigan Wolverines football this weekend.
Five-star defensive back Will Johnson will visit Michigan Wolverines football this weekend. (Rivals.com)

