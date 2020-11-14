TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend; What's Next At DT?

Wolverine TV: Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend; What's Next At DT?
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the top storylines surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting on this week's edition of The Wolverine Recruiting Show.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Five Most Important Weekend Visitors For Michigan Football
RELATED: Coffee House: Massive Michigan Recruiting Weekend On Tap
