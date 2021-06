Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Discusses Energetic Staff, Prospect Camps, More

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff are at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., today at the Sound Mind Sound Body satellite camp.

Harbaugh spoke with the media following his speech to campers. Watch the interview below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

