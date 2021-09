Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh On Michigan's Upcoming Trip To Wisconsin, More

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference, and discussed the Maize and Blue's upcoming game at Wisconsin, assessed the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara and more.

Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: MMQB: Positives And Negatives From Michigan's Close Call Against Rutgers

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings-Early Thoughts on U-M/Wisconsin