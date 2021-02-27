Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Indiana Win
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten) rolled Indiana in Bloomington Saturday afternoon, 73-57.
Head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner discussed the win with the media postgame. Indiana head coach Archie Miller shared his thoughts on the setback.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Five Takeaways: Michigan Rolls Indiana, One Step Closer To A Title
RELATED: Michigan Handles Indiana At Assembly Hall In Impressive Fashion, 73-57
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers & Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
Indiana Basketball Head Coach Archie Miller
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook