TheWolverine

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Mike Smith React To Texas Southern Win
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith discussed the squad's 82-66 win over Texas Southern to open up the NCAA Tournament.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Staying Alive, And Cherishing Every Minute
RELATED: Michigan Takes Down Texas Southern, 82-66
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook