 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard On Big Ten Opener, Austin Davis' Injury
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-11 15:28:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard On Big Ten Opener, Austin Davis' Injury

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and players had a session with the media ahead of the Maize and Blue's Big Ten opener against Penn State Sunday.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Inside The Fort: Behind The Scenes Hoops Intel

RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 5-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 5-0 start. (Lon Horwedel / The Wolverine)

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}