 Michigan Wolverines Football: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Broome
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 13:44:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Broome

Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome discuss Michigan Wolverines football passing game and quarterback situation, before previewing the Maize and Blue's matchup at Michigan State this weekend, giving an overview of the Big Ten title race and picking college football Week 9 games.

Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
---

