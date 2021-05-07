 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball: Michigan Basketball's Roster Now Set, NFL Draft & More
Wolverine TV: Michigan Basketball's Roster Now Set, NFL Draft & More

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discussed Michigan Wolverines basketball's roster after Franz Wagner's NBA Draft declaration and incoming transfer guard DeVante' Jones' commitment. Then, the trio broke down why they believe the program's culture is so special under head coach Juwan Howard. They finish with a recap of Michigan football's NFL Draft success under Jim Harbaugh, including this year's class of eight players picked.

