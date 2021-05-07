TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discussed Michigan Wolverines basketball's roster after Franz Wagner's NBA Draft declaration and incoming transfer guard DeVante' Jones' commitment. Then, the trio broke down why they believe the program's culture is so special under head coach Juwan Howard. They finish with a recap of Michigan football's NFL Draft success under Jim Harbaugh, including this year's class of eight players picked.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Football Viewed As Top-25 Team In New Preseason Rankings

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Set To Poach SEC Recruiting Staffer?