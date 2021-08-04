 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Fall Camp Storylines, Tarris Reed Jr.'s Decision
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Fall Camp Storylines, Tarris Reed Jr.'s Decision

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie answer a few mailbag questions from subscribers, including on NIL, fall camp position battles, potential breakout stars, and preview the August 5 decision for four-star center and hoops target Tarris Reed Jr.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Camp Rumblings

RELATED: Phil Steele: Mike Macdonald's Michigan Defense Will Be 'Vastly Improved'

Listen to the audio version below or search 'The Wolverine' wherever you get your podcasts (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, etc.)!

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}