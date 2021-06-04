Wolverine TV: Michigan Football's 'Reset,' Hunter Dickinson, More

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan football's increased energy this offseason and give their updated record predictions for the season, before breaking down Hunter Dickinson's decision to declare for the NBA Draft and talking hoops recruiting.

