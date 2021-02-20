 Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball: Previewing Michigan-Ohio State, Latest Football Developments
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-20 11:53:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan-Ohio State Hoops Preview, Latest Football News

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie preview Michigan basketball's matchup with Ohio State (Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS), before discussing the latest Michigan football offseason developments.

RELATED: Inside The Fort: Michigan Coaching Staff Shakeup Not Over Yet?

RELATED: Michigan Reschedules Games With Illinois, Michigan State; Iowa Game Moved

Listen to the audio version below...


