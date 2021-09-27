 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Discuss Challenge Wisconsin Presents
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 12:57:03 -0500') }}

Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss The Challenge Wisconsin Presents

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media Monday afternoon, and discussed the Maize and Blue's upcoming game against Wisconsin.

Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara

Michigan Football DT Donovan Jeter

Michigan Football LT Ryan Hayes

