Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss The Challenge Wisconsin Presents
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media Monday afternoon, and discussed the Maize and Blue's upcoming game against Wisconsin.
Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: MMQB: Positives And Negatives From Michigan's Close Call Against Rutgers
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings-Early Thoughts on U-M/Wisconsin
Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara
Michigan Football DT Donovan Jeter
Michigan Football LT Ryan Hayes
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook