Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss The Challenge Wisconsin Presents

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media Monday afternoon, and discussed the Maize and Blue's upcoming game against Wisconsin.

Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: MMQB: Positives And Negatives From Michigan's Close Call Against Rutgers

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings-Early Thoughts on U-M/Wisconsin