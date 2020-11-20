TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Michigan PWO QB Target Trevor Andrews Talks Ann Arbor Visit

Wolverine TV: Michigan PWO QB Target Trevor Andrews Talks Ann Arbor Visit
2021 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Michigan Wolverines football preferred walk-on quarterback target Trevor Andrews discusses his visit to Ann Arbor and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
